1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Walmart waives fees to its new MoneyCard users, continues check-cashing service

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart announced Thursday that it will waive monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card from now until June 30. The offer will apply to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or more to their MoneyCard account.

The fee waiver is expected to assist those customers that do not have traditional bank accounts and rely on stores to cash checks, including their stimulus payment. 

The retailer is encouraging customers to set up direct deposit and ensure they receive their stimulus funds electronically. This eliminates the need for individuals to leave their home to cash or deposit paper checks.    

Interested customers can sign up for an account directly at WalmartMoneyCard.com and it provides the customer with banking information and a Visa/Mastercard debit card.

Walmart said it will continue to service customers who rely on in-store check-cashing or card-cashing services for a fee. Walmart also announced that they are increasing the maximum check-cashing amount to $7,500 (previously $5,000) through July 31. The fees are below:

  • Up to $4 fee to cash pre-printed checks up to $1,000
  • Up to $8 fee to cash pre-printed checks above $1,000 and up to $7,500
  • Up to $3.74 fee to withdraw up to $1,000 off a debit card

The IRS also has provided additional ways for stimulus recipients to set up their direct deposit and access their funds faster.

More details can be found in the blog posted here.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories