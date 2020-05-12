Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The major retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

