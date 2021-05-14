Walmart, Sam’s Club offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Attention all shoppers!

Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced that those ages 12 and up are now able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at select store pharmacies.

“This is great news, not just for the newly eligible cohort, but for the entire country. The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in all ages — even better for those age 12-15 — at preventing symptomatic COVID-19,” Dr. Chinni Puluru, senior director of clinical innovation, transformation, and operations for Walmart, said in a post on the company’s website.

The announcement comes after a CDC advisory committee recommended the vaccine for use for those ages 12 and up on Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Health has also given the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who would like to schedule a vaccine appointment can do so by visiting Walmart’s or Sam’s Club’s website.