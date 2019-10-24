Breaking News
Former Norfolk Sheriff McCabe indicted on public corruption charges
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Visa 4Q profits up 6%, helped by more spending on network

Business
Posted: / Updated:

This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa Inc. reports financial earns on Thursday, Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa is reporting that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose by 6% from a year ago, helped by the steady rise of payments being processed over the company’s namesake network.

The San Francisco-based company said it earned $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per share, compared with a profit $2.85 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time items including some legal expenses, Visa earned $1.47 a share, 4 cents more than what analysts were looking for.

Consumers and businesses spent $2.267 trillion on Visa’s network last quarter, up roughly 9% from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee for every transaction on its network.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories