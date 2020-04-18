Virginia port closes cargo terminal as shipping volume drops

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The Port of Virginia has announced that it will soon close a cargo terminal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure and change in some gate hours are because of a decline in current and forecasted volumes from shippers and ocean carriers, the port said.

Portsmouth Marine Terminal will close beginning May 4.

The port also cited a Wall Street Journal article that said container ship operators have idled 13 percent of their capacity over the last month leading up to April 8, when the article was published.

“In light of market conditions, we find it prudent and necessary to take steps to consolidate our ocean carrier services at VIG and NIT, and adjust our gate hours,” the port said.

Truck gate openings at Norfolk International Terminals and Virginia International Gateway will be adjusted to 7 a.m. Monday though Friday.

Truck gate openings at the Pinners Point Container Yard (PPCY), Portsmouth Chassis Yard (PCY) and the Reefer Service Area (RSA) will also be adjusted to 7 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

More information on the port’s operating schedules can be found here.

