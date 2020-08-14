Virginia Minority Business Commission meets with local business owners

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, Amy Witt, owner of the Velvet Window, steam-sanitizes clothes that had been tried on by customers, in Dallas. Small businesses are navigating a new way to work with customers amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Minority Business Commission helps with policy input and operational guidance to Virginia’s General Assembly as well as localities throughout the commonwealth.

It was recently created in an effort to address the opportunities and challenges that may help or hinder the growth of minority business owners.

“This is the first of its kind in the state and the nation that goes this in-depth into minority-owned businesses. This is the first time minority business owners will have an official body for amplifying their concerns and enacting policy changes to combat disparities and promote equity,” said Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle.

Boyle says this comes at a crucial time, as economic shutdowns across the country are reported to particularly hurt minority businesses.

This commission focuses only on minority-owned businesses and gives guidance, accountability, and information.

The goal of Friday’s Zoom roundtable was to get feedback from minority business owners across Hampton Roads.

“When I first started my business, I had a bunch of barriers I wasn’t aware of as far as getting through the licensing process stuff for downtown. One thing I’d like to see is a streamlined process to help people that are thinking about coming to the Newport News area,” Newport News business owner Corey Jones said.

Concerns were heard, and local leaders are ready to take those back to a state level to implement change.

