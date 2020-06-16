Virginia governor announces new affordable housing in Newport News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday two new affordable housing programs moving forward in the state, one of which will take place on the Virginia Peninsula.

The $3-million program, funded by Vibrant Community Initiative, will support affordable housing and community development in Charlottesville and Newport News.

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority is set to recieve $1 million for their Marshall-Ridley Revitalization (MRR), which is part of the Carrier Point Apartments project. The group then plans to develop more than eighty mixed-income rental housing, as well as storefront spaces.

According to officials, the new property is close to other buildings also working toward community improvement. One of which is the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, a group offering workforce training, job placement, STEM educational services and education for small businesses or entrepreneurs.

Organizations involved say they hope the new development will reduce poverty by offering education, job training opportunities, and intensive case management in close proximity to each other.

The second housing program is set up to take place in Charlottesville, who will receive the other $2 million in development funding.

