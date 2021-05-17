Virginia Career Works aims to connect more employers and job seekers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Career Works is working to connect job seekers and employers in innovative ways.

Latonya English, who is the senior director of the center, says it’s been a busy year for employees, who had to work many months virtually.

“In addition to learning how to be virtual, we said we wanted another way to serve our employers,” she said.

English says that’s by providing employers with space to hold in-person hiring events in their annex.

“We will help set up and help navigate what that looks like and help get job seekers and will even do recruiting to get job seekers to those events,” she said.

Although they’ve seen a number of employers from different industries searching for people to fill positions, English says those within the hotel and restaurant industries are some with the most openings available.

“With the tourist season opening up, restaurants, hospitality, they’re looking for folks who are ready to work. It is our goal to help navigate that and help job seekers [get] connected with employers and help employers get connected with job seekers,” English said.

The healthcare and manufacturing industries are also looking to fill jobs, according to English.

Virginia Career Works says they expect more businesses to be on the search for employees are more restrictions are lifted and that their office is there to help.

“We do this because we want job seekers to know these things are available to them at no cost and they are more than welcome to come, more than welcome to go to our website, more than welcome to give us a call so we can take away uncertainties they have,” she said.

Virginia Career Works has a number of hiring events as well as skilled programs available for free.

