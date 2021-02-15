Virginia Beach restaurant credits PPP loans and community support for getting through first year of pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach restaurant is recalling the year it’s had during the pandemic.

In March of 2020, J&K Style Grill Owner LaTonya Dooley told 10 On Your Side they needed the community during the pandemic.

“If they support us, we can make it through this,” she said at the time.

A year later, Dooley says that support plus the help of Paycheck Protection Program loans and assistance from the city and state has helped.

“The biggest lesson learned is nothing is guaranteed. The customers, we’ve missed them so much,” she said.

The business is celebrating its sixth year in operation this month.

“A year ago, it was very confusing for restaurants because we didn’t know if we needed to shut down, go or stay. We didn’t know what to do. The orders were coming in,” Dooley said.

Instead of shutting down, J&K Style Grill remained opened. Luckily for the business, they relied on their food truck.

“Since a lot of people are stuck at home, we took the food to their homes. We were in neighborhoods, to the jobs that were still open,” she said.

Now, the business is currently being remodeled. While things have calmed down, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the future.

“The next is riding the wave and trying to figure out what’s going on with the COVID. Right now, we’re in the middle of remodeling our restaurant. We have implemented a lot of sanitization. The rules of coming in and out. We are looking for another food truck so we can be widespread. We’re just trying to go with the flow and be proactive,” she said.

It’s a flow that many in the community are unsure of which direction it will take us in but if there’s one thing 10 On Your Side has heard time and time again from small business owners, it’s that their customers have helped make sure many are staying on the right path.

“We miss them coming in. We miss the fellowship. We miss the camaraderie. Nothing is guaranteed,” she said.