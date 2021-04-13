Virginia Beach Minority Business Council to host virtual conference in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced their plans to host a virtual conference aimed at offering information to local minority business owners.

“Recover, Re-Imagine, Innovate, and Thrive” is the theme for the 22nd Annual Minority Business Council (MBC) Virtual Conference.

On April 22, participants can attend the free conference online.

Businesses looking to do business with local municipalities, state agencies and federal agencies are recommended by the city to attend.

The conference lineup includes a panel discussion with the owners of three businesses who were able to thrive in business during the pandemic.

In addition, Grow With Google Partners will share tips to Make Your Website Work For You.

