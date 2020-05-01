Virginia Beach fitness center implementing safety, sanitation measures ahead of reopening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Non-essential businesses across the commonwealth are getting ready to reopen next week. That’s when Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order that restricted these establishments is set to expire.

After several weeks of being closed, the folks at Cyclebar Red Mill are ready to kick things back into gear, but they’re changing how they operate to keep members safe.

Owner Chris Bushey says he’s ready to jump back in the saddle.

“The connection with people is a big, big, part of what we do and I’m excited to get back to doing that,” he said.

Cyclebar has been holding virtual sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once doors are open again, they’ll be implementing several new safety measures — starting with social distancing in classes.

“Normally we have 50 bikes. We’re probably going to open with one instructor and nine riders, so 10 bikes,” Bushey said.

Members will notice a another change when they arrive.

“Normally when they come in, they’re going to touch shoes, they’re going to touch iPads, they’re going to touch doors. We’re going to limit those by checking people in,” Bushey said.

The fitness center is adjusting its schedule to allow time for cleaning the bikes between classes and to make sure there’s no overlap of members waiting for the next ride.

Along with sanitizing the building from top to bottom, the club also installed a hospital-grade air purification system to add another layer of protection.

“It sanitizes the air, adds hydro-peroxides and zinc which helps disinfect the air and it claims that it kills 99 percent of bacteria,” Bushey said.

Bushey said his top priority is making sure members feel safe.

“If they feel comfortable and ready to come back, we want to be ready and make them feel confident about coming in,” he said.

Cyclebar Red Mill said the virtual classes have been convenient for members so they’ll likely continue them after the pandemic is behind us.

