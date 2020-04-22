Virginia Beach bridal boutique giving away 75 dresses to engaged front line healthcare workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach bridal boutique is giving away wedding dresses to dozens of engaged healthcare workers on the front lines.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal has been closed to the public for over a month, but the boutique is still giving a special group of brides their Cinderella moment.

“I want to help as many gals have something happy to look forward to,” said Alex Fleear, the boutique owner.

The boutique is helping engaged healthcare workers change out of their PPE (personal protective equipment,) and into a brand new wedding dress, free of charge.

Fleear has done gown giveaways in the past, but she said this group was a no-brainer.

“[They’re leaving their families every day to put themselves at risk and do it without a pause,” Fleear said. “We can have our opinions about it, but we are not those heroic women that are doing this.”

Fleear said they initially planned on giving away 50 gowns but thanks to an overwhelming response, that number has jumped to 75.

“We still have a lot more designers that are coming up with ideas of what they can send us,” she said.

The shop has received 200 applications so far and, hopefully in August, those brides will be able to pick out the dress of their dreams to wear on their big day.

“They’re going to have that experience, they’re going to have that ‘yes’ moment and they’re going to have a little bit of relief,” Fleear said.

She said it’s the least the business could do. Fleear hopes the giveaway offers some light during a dark time.

“Maybe when we get out of this, there’s this little peace that ‘Hey someone cared about us,’” she said.

If you’d like to enter the giveaway, click here. The deadline for entries is April 24.

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, you can send the store an email to info@avaclarabridal.com.

