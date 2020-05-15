Virginia April revenue report shows 26.2% decline from last year, mostly due to extended tax deadlines

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The April 2020 revenue report shows revenue collections in Virginia last month fell more than 26 percent compared to the previous April — mostly because the state extended individual and corporate income tax deadlines.

The tax deadlines were extended to June 1 to provide some relief to Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As anticipated, this is the first monthly revenue report to reflect the significant negative impacts of COVID-19 on the health of our Commonwealth’s finances,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a news release Thursday. “We are facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis, and we must combat this virus before we can begin to repair our economy. My top priorities continue to be protecting the health and safety of all Virginians.”

April ordinarily is a big month for revenue collections in Virginia.

Final payments for the previous tax year and the first estimated payment for the current tax year are usually due from corporations by April 15. Some of the estimated and final payments from individuals are usually received in April ahead of the regular May 1 deadline.

“In normal times, we would assess the Commonwealth’s finances during the April and May period,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “However, with the delay in the payment date for individual and corporate taxes until June 1, April through June receipts must be considered together to properly assess collections. April tax receipts are consistent with our estimate of a $1 billion reduction in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 related the impacts of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, year-to-date, collections of payroll withholding taxes are up 4.7 percent and make up 62 percent of general fund revenues.

Sales tax collections increased 7.4 percent and are about 18 percent of general fund revenues.

The full report is available here.

