VB thrift store forced to close permanently because of coronavirus pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A place that once sold used treasures is now shutting its doors.

“When we first heard about the struggles at Second Chance Thrift, our hearts were broken because we’ve just appreciated them as people and compassionate carers of animals,” said Baldwin.

Second Chance Thrift was started over 10 years ago and has been a business partner with the Virginia Beach SPCA ever since.

Every year, the store owners donate a percentage of their revenue to the animals looking for forever homes.

VBSPCA Chief Communications Officer Kate Baldwin says, collectively, the owners have donated over $300,000 to help care for the furry friends.

“The owners really wanted to do something where they could give back… They were thrifters and they were interested in that industry and they knew it was a good way they could partner with an organization they believed in,” Baldwin said.

The owners’ daughter, Kristen Todd, says not being able to open for two months caused a hardship with rent and resulted in having to close the family business permanently.

Todd says for her father, his staff was always on the forefront of his mind.

The doors are now plastered with signs saying the landlord has recovered possession of the premises.

Baldwin says the SPCA wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the help of business partners like Second Chance Thrift — and the business will be deeply missed.

“We were pretty devastated to hear they were going to close their doors, but to be honest, with so many people being faced with financial challenges, we were sad but we’re not surprised. The uncertainty that surrounds the thrift business with used goods is present for the foreseeable future,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin says even though the store is closed, she knows the owners will find a way to support the animals in this community.

Community members on the Nextdoor app were devastated after learning about the closure.

A GoFundMe account was created with Todd’s permission.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

