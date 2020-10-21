VB teen credits baking business with beating coronavirus boredom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As we move farther into the coronavirus pandemic, you may hear your kids saying, ‘I’m bored!’ Well, one 14-year-old in Virginia Beach has yet to say those words.

Alannah Weathers took this time to focus on her business and now it’s thriving. Alannah was just 13-years-old when she launched her catering company, Janae’s House of Bread, in March.

“Baking is just something that I found very helpful and fun at a young age,” said Alannah.

In a matter of weeks, coronavirus hit and so did the shutdowns.

“I saw that most businesses, like food businesses, started to close down and I know people still wanted quality food, and knowing that I bake in a clean environment and use PPE, people were still ordering,” Alannah explained.

People ordered for graduation parties, church fundraisers, and even out-of-state events.

“Right now zucchini bread is very popular. I just created my own spin on the Arby’s sandwich, their roast beef and cheddar, and a lot of people like that so far.”

Pastries are Alannah’s passion. She said she baked with her mom from a young age. Then, in 2012, when her dad opened his own security and access control business, she knew being a business owner was in her future.

“Watching he and my mother work together really inspired me to be a business owner myself.”

So clearly, this freshman wants to be a baker when she graduates high school, right?

“I want to be a chemist when I get into college. I want to be a chemist.”

Alannah said she may use her chemistry degree to help with her baking, and then one day possibly become a master chef.

If you would like to check out Janae’s House of Bread, go to Alannah’s business Instagram page: janaes_house_of_bread

