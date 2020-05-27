VB quilt shop stays afloat because customers are making their own masks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You can find fabric of every color and pattern at Sarah’s Thimble Quilt Shoppe off West Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

All the options mean you can get pretty creative when picking out the fabric you want to use to make a mask.

Shop owner Sarah Norman says when the stay-at-home order first came down a couple months ago, business was slow.

“I was a little concerned those first couple of weeks until it got where people needed masks,” said Norman.

From there, things began to pick up.

“Things just kind of kept going and kept going, even showing a couple people how to run their machines so they can make masks,” she said.

Norman says she feels fortunate that her business of 15 years is still doing well, despite the pandemic.

Though her business model has changed to mostly online sales and appointment shopping only, she’s grateful to be able to pay her bills.

She says quilting fabric has been a hit for those making masks because of how strong it is.

“If you can see through your fabric, then it’s not strong and it’s not strong enough for it to be a mask. You want something that’s close to 200 count spread thread per inch,” Norman explained.

Latest Posts: