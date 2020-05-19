VB nail salon follows restrictions — and then some

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You can now go get that mani-pedi just in time for summer.

However, your trip to the nail salon is going to look a lot different this time around.

The owner and manager of Michael Michele Nail Salon in Virginia Beach Town Center, who only identified himself as Mike, says he’s following all the CDC guidelines and then some.

He only takes in clients by appointment who sign a consent form.

He makes they’re wearing masks and wash their hands before sitting down, and staff deep-clean in between appointments.

Also, he’s setup Plexiglas dividers to shield his workers and the clients.

“It’s pretty different to everyone, but everyone understands that it’s necessary so everyone tries to accommodate with one another,” said Mike.

However, with only being able to take in a few clients at a time during their busy season, right now he’s just trying to make ends meet.

“It’s really hard. We’re trying to pay rent. That’s it for now. It’s not about making money right now. It’s just keeping up to pay rent and help out my clients,” Mike said.

Mike says he anticipates working under these restrictions for a while.

Overall, he’s happy to be reunited with his clients.

So far, he says the response to his safety precautions has been positive.

“This is serious business. We’re trying to get everyone to understand this is not something you can play around with,” he stated.

