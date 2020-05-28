VB Med Emporium sees uptick in mask purchases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you leave the house tomorrow, don’t forget your mask.

The governor’s mandate on wearing them in public starts Friday, and for Med Emporium off Laskin Road, that meant a few more last-minute customers.

“When the customers call, we tell them when we’re expecting them and to give us till like noon. Well the phone starts ringing ‘Did your supply come in?’ And I’m like yup and give us a minute so we can get it out there on the floor for you,” said store manager Deborah Rogers.

Rogers says when the pandemic hit, things were slow at first, but when customers started coming to buy personal protective equipment, business picked back up.

She says this week has been a little busier than usual as people prepare for the mask mandate to take effect tomorrow.

The most challenging part: keeping the stock up.

“Just getting it in, getting it out, getting it displayed, checked in,” she said.

Rogers is still trying to figure out the best way to approach those who come into her store without masks.

State officials say police won’t be enforcing the mask mandate but instead store owners can politely ask you to put a mask on.

If you don’t, they can ask you to leave.

Rogers says recently a customer came in without a mask and said he couldn’t wear one for medical reasons. She wasn’t sure how to handle it.

“We don’t want to be the mask police and I’m gonna have to follow up since that happened to me. Do I have to see a piece of paper? Because you can’t just go out and use that as an excuse,” Rogers said,

