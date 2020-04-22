VB business goes from installing car stereos to making face shields

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local car stereo installation business is doing its part in helping those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The outreach has been great,” said Ethan Blau from Sound Wave Customs. “They are going all over.”

At this point, it’s hard for Blau to keep track of all the protective equipment he and his team have built.

“We started making face shields about a week ago,” Blau added. “After making field shields every night we started making mask extenders.”

The equipment inside the Virginia Beach business is used for fabricating face shields on a nightly basis.

“We decided what better way to give back to the community for this pandemic,” Blau said.

Blau and his team have been working around the clock assembling and then bagging up the shields and extenders. So far, they’ve made more than 1,200 shields and 700 extenders.

“There are a lot of great people out there who are on the front lines and for us to be able to have the facility and the equipment to manufacture the PPE, we thought we could do it,” Blau added.

The equipment has been dropped off at area hospitals and donated to those working on the front lines.

“It really means a lot,” Blau said. “I can’t even put into words, to be honest with you. It’s an amazing feeling to be able to help.”

Blau says there is no slowing down. He will keep going until it is no longer needed.

“I got a ton of materials, so we are going to keep going as long as we can,” he added.

Blau says he has paid out of pocket for much of the materials. He has set up a GoFundMe for those who want to help him buy more supplies.

