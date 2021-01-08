‘We will get through this’: Two Norfolk restaurants closed after Thursday morning fire

Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just two months ago, Cedric Pittman and his team opened T’s Seafood Kitchen off Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

It was a dream come true, despite the delays and closures during the pandemic.

“It really takes a toll on you, you know between me and my team. We really did this on our own. We went in there we did everything put everything up,” Pittman said.

However, Thursday morning, all Pittman’s hard work went up in flames.

“There’s some sentimental value to see all that just taken away overnight,” said Pittman.

Pittman says the fire started on a wall opposite the kitchen where he kept dry goods and cleaning supplies.

Now, everything on the inside of T’s Seafood Kitchen is torched.

It happened around 4:19 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof.

It took them about an hour to get it under control.

Philly Style Steaks and Subs, just next door, dealt with water damage. They’ll also be closed until further notice.

Fortunately, both businesses were empty at the time, so there were no injuries, but the loss is still significant. Pittman says they just got on their feet.

“I put my life savings into it. It’s a tragedy to see this happen but it’s just a minor setback. We will be back,” said Pittman.

Philly Style Steaks and Subs posted to their Facebook page saying in part, “We will get through this.”

Pittman says it’s still not clear how long repairs will take.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.