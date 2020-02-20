Transco back again, seeking permits for Eastern gas pipeline

1  of  207
Closings & Delays
A Child’s Day Learning Center Accomack County Public Schools Albemarle School Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC Calvary Adventist School Camden County Public Schools Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Cape Charles Christian School Cathedral of Faith Christian School Catholic High School Center for Apprenticeship and Adult Training Center for Child & Family Services Central Christian Academy Centura College Norfolk Campus Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake General District Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan University Christ the King School City of Chesapeake City of Franklin City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial Day School Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Dare County Public Schools DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dept of Motor Vehicles, Portsmouth Dept of Motor Vehicles-Chesapeake Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News Dept of Motor Vehicles-Norfolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Onancock Dept of Motor Vehicles-Suffolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Virginia Beach Dominion Enterprises Eagles Nest Learning Center Eastern Shore Community College Economic Improvement Council, Inc Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Franklin City Public Schools Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester County Public Schools Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court Isle of Wight JDR Court Ivy League Academy Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Main Industries MANCON Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County Public Schools Meals on Wheels (Chesapeake) Montessori Academy of Virginia Nansemond-Suffolk Academy New Horizons Regional Education Centers Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk City Offices Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Paul D. Camp Community College Perquimans County Public Schools Plan Bee Academy Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Providence Classical School Rappahannock Community College READY Academy Christian School Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Patrick Catholic School Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smiles & Giggles Daycare and Learning Center Southampton Academy Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Public Schools St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Mark Christian Academy St. Mary Star of the Sea St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Meals On Wheels, Inc Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Talbot Park Baptist Church - Preschool The Group For Women The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Unique Little Hands Unqiue Little Hands II VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Oncology Associates Walsingham Academy Schools Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

Transco back again, seeking permits for Eastern gas pipeline

Business

by: WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 3, 2019 file photo, the New York City skyline is seen behind Raritan Bay from Middletown, N.J. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Oklahoma-based Williams Companies said it is resuming its effort to gain approval from New Jersey environmental regulators for a nearly $1 billion pipeline that would bring natural gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey, out into Raritan Bay and into the ocean before reaching New York and Long Island. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A hotly contested proposal to build a pipeline to take natural gas to customers in New York City and Long Island is back before New Jersey regulators.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project would add to the existing Transco pipeline and would carry enough gas to heat 2.3 million homes. It would take gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and its Raritan Bay to New York.

Oklahoma-based Williams Companies plans to spend $926 million on the project, saying that it is needed to ensure adequate heating and energy supplies to New York City and Long Island, and that it can be built safely with minimal environmental disruption.

But opponents say it is unneeded and will encourage the burning of fossil fuels at a time when climate change is causing serious harm.

Williams filed its latest application with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Jan, 21, a filing made public Thursday by the state. It is at least the fourth time the Tulsa company has applied for permission to build the project, which includes more than 23 miles of pipeline through Raritan Bay into New York, and a compressor station to be built in Franklin Township in Somerset County, New Jersey.

The company withdrew its application twice before, and New Jersey regulators denied it once.

“Nasty NESE is back for an unbelievable fourth time, and the environmental impacts of this unnecessary, climate-changing project will still be severe and devastating,” said Cindy Zipf, Clean Ocean Action’s executive director. “They’re trying to wear us down. We will not give up. We have too much to lose: our ocean, bay, air, and coastal economy and communities.”

In submissions to New Jersey regulators, Williams said it had taken a number of steps to reduce the impact of the project on the environment, adding the project can be done safely.

Company spokeswoman Erica Jones said the project “will help ensure reliable gas supplies are available to support oil-to-gas conversions, displacing 900,000 barrels of heating oil and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 200,000 tons in year one.”

She said that is equivalent to taking nearly 500,000 cars off the road. She also said these gas conversions will help reduce smog, acid rain and pollution particulates that have harmful health and environmental effects.

Opponents say the project would stir up tons of highly polluted sediment and reverse decades of hard-won environmental improvements in Raritan Bay, which has been struggling with pollution.

Fishing groups say the work could drive away fish and harm bottom-dwellers, including shellfish. But the company says it has conducted studies and computer simulations that show any adverse effects would be temporary.

The project also needs environmental approval from New York regulators, which also rejected the plan in May but allowed the company to reapply. A decision on the New York water quality certificate is expected by May 2020.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories