Track for new Busch Gardens coaster Pantheon complete

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Crews at Busch Gardens Williamsburg have finished laying the track for the park’s newest roller coaster, Pantheon.
A new image posted by the park on Twitter shows the roller coaster’s yellow track stretching through the landscape along the Rhine River.
In the background, coasters Tempesto and Apollo’s Chariot also make an appearance.
Pantheon is set to open this year in the Festa Italia part of the park.
It will feature 15 airtime hills, a record breaking 95-degree drop, four different launches, and a top speed of 72.5 mph.
