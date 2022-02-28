Total Wine removes all Russian-made products from its shelves

A shopper, wearing a protective mask and gloves due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, wheels a full cart of spirits as other masked customers wait in line outside the Total Wine store in Danvers, Mass., Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WAVY) — In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Total Wine & More is removing all Russian-made products from its shelves.

Total Wine & More posted on social media Monday saying the business would not sell Russian products, just days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

“Today, this is what you will see in our stores,” the company wrote on Facebook, captioning a photo of bare shelves with a posted message, “We are no longer selling any Russian-made Product.”

As of Monday, more than 500,000 Ukrainians had fled the country. Some others were still stuck and unable — or unwilling — to leave.

According to its website, Total Wine has more than 200 stores in at least 23 states in the U.S. There are 20 locations in Virginia.

Some other companies and agencies have followed suit.

On Sunday, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) said it had removed seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from shelves. Virginia ABC is the only retailer of distilled spirits in the state.

Those brands include:

Belugo

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

Political leaders across the world, including President Joe Biden, have also issued sanctions against Russia as President Vladimir Putin escalates the conflict. On Sunday, Putin put Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by NATO powers.