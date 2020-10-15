Third round of Suffolk small business grants available

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Economic Development Authority says they are ready to receive applications for the third round of their COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program.

For October distributions, applications will be open to small businesses established in Suffolk.

The business must have been open for business by Sept. 1, 2020.

Additional information, qualifications, and the application can be found here.

Applications for October’s round will close Saturday, Oct. 31 at midnight.

