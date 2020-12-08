The Shack transforms into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ to bring customers in during holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A popular Oceanfront restaurant has turned into a “Winter Wonderland” to help keep business up during the holiday season.

Back in March, the Shack added a grocery store setup to its business as a result of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the state.

Now in December, the grocery section is still around but they’ve added a few additions to keep people coming.

“How do we keep this place open when it’s cold outside? We threw every idea we had and it’s working. The weekends are a nice, fun atmosphere here and we’re making it however we can,” said Eric Emerson, who is the general manager.

The Winter Wonderland includes holiday decorations, seating with fire pits, a heated tent, holiday drinks and a gift shop.

“It’s been an adventure. It’s been cool to have something new to always do. It’s given us ways to be creative,” Emerson said.

The Shack also holds a vendor market on the weekends as a place where local artists can sell their wares.

“It’s a way for everybody to get something. We get people to visit our restaurant and they get shoppers who don’t want to find stuff in the store. It’s symbiotic,” he said.

Along with the vendor market, Emerson says people can enjoy their Christmas tree holiday tradition through their Gift-A-Tree program.

Customers can buy a tree for others or for organizations, who can then come and pick it up from the Shack.

Emerson says customers can either buy it online or in-person. They can also buy a tree for themselves.

“The idea for the tree program was really, we thought about giving trees to people we know. Then, we thought it’s the season of giving so other people must want to do this, too. Yesterday, we had some people pick up their tree for the Eliza Hope Foundation and they brought it over for autistic kids to get a sensory experience and have a little piece of Christmas for themselves,” he said.

It’s a little piece of Christmas they hope everyone can enjoy during a year that’s been challenging for many.

To learn more about the ‘Winter Wonderland’ and business hours, click here.