The pandemic has produced a surge in Christmas tree sales and decorations for the home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Neighborhoods are all aglow for the holidays as families celebrate the season while bringing 2020 — the year of the pandemic — to an end.

Joe Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor’s Do it Center and Pleasants Hardware in the Richmond area, says Christmas came early for his regional chain of hardware stores.

Patty Lawrence’s beautiful 14-footer (Photo courtesy: Ronnie Young)

“The Christmas season started early. It’s been a mad rush to get their homes decorated early because I think people feel some normalcy and family around decorating this year in what has been a tough year; trying to bring some joy at the end of the year,” said Taylor.

As for the all-important Christmas tree, customers snatched up and decorated the 15-footers first. At B & R Christmas trees, retired police officers Billy Mutter and Ronnie Young are seeing record sales that started on Black Friday.

“Out of 37 years, I probably had the busiest weekend — Thanksgiving weekend — than we’ve ever had,” Young said.

Ronnie Young and Billy Mutter (Photo courtesy: Ronnie Young)

After more than three decades in business, the former officers have netted multi-generational customers. Allen Hudson visited the lot with his parents when he was only 5 years old. For Christmas 2020, Allen and his wife Brittany picked out a tree with help from their son Oliver.

Allen and Brittany Hudson with son Oliver

Walt and Allison Hudson with Ronnie Young

Because of the pandemic, the pace of tree sales was not unexpected. The industry in July conducted a survey which was followed by an analysis of sales for other crops. Doug Hundley is the spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association.

Stephen and Salem Lawrence

(Photo courtesy: Ronnie Young)

“We watched berry farms, apple orchards, pumpkin farms, they had a lot of turnout in their choose-and-cut and pick-your-own businesses,” said Hundley.

The surge in sales, like the pandemic, is global.

(Photo courtesy: Ronnie Young)

“There are indications that it’s [a surge in sales] happening worldwide. People in Europe are telling us it’s a big year there too. It goes way beyond the tree, it’s about family, it’s about memories, it’s about tradition. And these traditions go back hundreds of years and we are tapping into something innate to Americans,” said Hundley.