Survey: US services sector expanded at faster pace in August

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  112
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Cape Henry Collegiate School Centura College Chesapeake Campus Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Public Schools Chowan University Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art City of Hampton College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools First Landing State Park Fortis College-Norfolk Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Langley Federal Credit Union Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News Circuit Court Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Southampton Academy St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Young Musicians of Virginia

Survey: US services sector expanded at faster pace in August

Business

by: BANI SAPRA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo arborist with Dependable Tree Company work to remove a tree downed in a recent storm in Collingswood, N.J. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for August. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. services expanded at a stronger pace in August, driven by an uptick in business activity and new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index rose to 56.4 from 53.7 in July after two months of cooler growth. Readings above 50 signal growth, and the US services sector has been expanding for 115 months.

Services make up the bulk of US economic activity, so the results are a reassuring signal of continued economic strength.

While services companies surveyed express their concern over tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, they appear so far to have avoided the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector. The ISM manufacturing index released Tuesday reported the sector shrinking for the first time in three years.

Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics said the report was a reminder that “the US economy is hanging in there, even though the manufacturing sector specifically is in recession.”

The index’s measures of business activity and new orders drove the rebound, climbing by 8.4 and 6.2 percentage points. Hiring activity fell by 3.1 points. This prompted some economists to compare the measure with a private survey released by payroll processor ADP, which reported Thursday that U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs in August.

“Employment decelerated modestly and was its lowest level since March ’17, countering today’s stronger ADP report,” an analysis distributed by Contingent Macro Research said.

Slower hiring growth could also simply reflect seasonal changes, according to Anthony Nieves, the Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

“Overall, you see the employment typically pick up in the fall,” Nieves said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss