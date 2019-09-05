Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  109
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Camden County Public Schools Centura College Chesapeake Campus Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Public Schools Chowan University Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art City of Hampton College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Exalt Church First Landing State Park Fortis College-Norfolk Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Langley Federal Credit Union Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News Circuit Court Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Shore Christian Academy Southampton Academy St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Young Musicians of Virginia

Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

Business

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a “Now hiring” sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring at a solid pace despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses, compared with recent months when large firms had dominated. Health care, restaurants and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a robust pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite other data that shows factory output is contracting.

Strong hiring, as long as it continues, can fuel solid growth in consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy. That would propel growth even as businesses have cut back on spending and exports have fallen amid the trade war.

The ADP’s figures don’t include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government’s official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 160,000 jobs were added.

The job gains in ADP’s report are well above the roughly 100,000 that are needed each month to keep up with population growth and prevent the unemployment rate from rising.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which compiles the ADP data, said that hiring of at least 100,000 a month, on average, would be enough to keep the economy growing and avoid recession, even with the current tariffs in place.

Those tariffs and China’s retaliatory duties have hurt manufacturing companies, farmers, and the shipping industry, but the rest of the economy has so far not been heavily impacted.

The next round of tariffs on Chinese imports, scheduled for Dec. 15, would target about $160 billion of consumer goods. If they are put in place, “that would do significant damage,” Zandi said, potentially causing consumers to spend less and businesses to hold off on hiring and even cut jobs.

Yet other data shows that layoffs remain low. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose just 1,000 last week to 217,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Unemployment benefit claims are a proxy for layoffs and the current number is near a 50-year low.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories