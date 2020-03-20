Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Suffolk creates online directory for job seekers during COVID-19 crisis

Business
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a job? Suffolk has created an online system for people seeking employment during the coronavirus crisis.

The directory is called YesSuffolk and it features businesses that are hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. YesSuffolk can be accessed here.

Suffolk is asking for area businesses to supply the city’s Economic Development Department with job openings so the agency can update YesSuffolk regularly, according to a news release.

Businesses that want to be included in the director can reach out to Terry A. Smith with the EDD at tasmith@suffolkva.us or (757) 514-4045.

Employers and workers can also seek assistance from the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Virginia Career Works, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Hampton Roads Veterans Center.

Suffolk’s online directory was created as unemployment rises in Virginia as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Unemployment claims in Virginia rose by 14 percent in the week of March 14 due to coronavirus, and are expected to continue to rise as the pandemic puts people out of work.

