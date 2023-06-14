RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Stony Point Fashion Park is known for its outdoor-shopping mall atmosphere and beautiful fountains. Now, it could also be known as a mall that lets visitors sip on booze while they shop.

Instead of finishing drinks at the dinner table, shoppers could soon be able to take their alcohol with them around the mall. The outdoor mall applied for a commercial lifestyle center license that would allow people who buy alcoholic beverages from restaurants to drink them in public areas.

Participating restaurants would have to sell the drinks in to-go cups with the establishments’ names or logos. The drinks wouldn’t be allowed outside of mall property or into the parking lot.

Alcoholic drinks will be able to be taken to public areas like seating premises, outdoor promenade, etc., and is not sold by the mall itself. Alcohol can only be purchased from Virginia ABC-licensed tenants like restaurants.

The mall was expecting to roll out the new changes this spring. For the owners of Stony Point Fashion Park, this is a new concept they hope will create some buzz and new buyers.

Some people told 8News they would visit the mall more often if it had the open container program in place — but Ann Buford, who lives nearby, says alcohol and shopping aren’t a good pair.

“I think there’s a place and time for everything and drinking should be done at a table with a meal,” Buford said. “I’m absolutely against it. I don’t think that it’s responsible to walk around and drink in groups of people or any time of day.”

Stony Point Fashion Park is not the only mall to jump on board for an alcohol license. In Sept. 2022, Short Pump Town Center applied for an open-container permit. The mall was expecting to bring those changes this spring.

Stony Point Fashion Park said it hopes to hear from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) later this summer before possibly rolling out the open container program. Part of the owners’ goals is to support entertainment tenants as they focus on events.

Second Horizon Capital co-founder Howard Levine said he is pleased with the progress of the mall so far.