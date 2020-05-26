Starting Tuesday, Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to 2020 grads

(KLFY) Pizza Hut is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.
To claim this graduation gift, grads will need to visit Pizza Hut’s “grad party” site and sign into or create their Pizza Hut rewards account.
Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, 1-topping pizza of their choosing, while supplies last, delivery fees and taxes not included.
The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday May 28 and it can be redeemed through June 4th.
