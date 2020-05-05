Live Now
Starbucks slowly reopening stores nationwide this week

Business
Starbucks is slowly reopening its doors, but how that looks will differ depending on the store.

Some locations will offer pickup at the door. Counter pickup will also be available through the app and at some stores customers will be able to order inside and take it to-go.

Starbucks says it will limit the number of people inside at a time.

