Smartmouth Brewing Co. bringing back coveted Lucky Charms-themed marshmallow IPA

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Those who missed out on Smartmouth Brewing Co.’s Lucky Charms-style beer last year — and who didn’t want to pay a large sum online after the release — are in luck.

Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA received worldwide attention in 2019 when it was released.

It’s coming back for one final time March 7, 2020 at Smartmouth tasting rooms in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The release will include other beer releases, snacks, live music, and more.

Details of the release events will be publicized soon, Smartmouth said.

One week after, distributors across Virginia will receive a limited amount of draft and cans to serve in restaurants and sell at stores.

The beer will only be distributed in Virginia.

“While we are making more than we did in 2019, it will still be in limited supply.,” Smartmouth said in a news release.

The beer will be sold in “new and improved” cans compared to last year’s batch.

“Still kids at heart, we tossed pounds of marshmallows, some of which we toasted, and completed the flavor profile with loads of citrusy and tropical fruity hops,” the release said. “… Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA invites you to reminisce the good ‘ole days of watching cartoons over a bowl of your favorite cereal while separating and collecting the colorful little marshmallows.”

Saturday Morning is an alcoholic beverage and can only be served to those 21 or older.

