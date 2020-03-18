Small businesses using new ideas to boost sales

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As more people stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, local businesses are trying to use different methods to increase sales.

AR Workshop, which is based at the Oceanfront, is a do-it-yourself business where groups of people come to make arts and crafts projects.

Owner Holly Herndon says the store opened two years ago and relies on customers coming into the business.

“I just feel like I love the paint night idea. I think they’re fun. We have a lot of couples come in, families. It’s a sense of community,” she said.

But since last week, Herndon says traffic has stopped with no new customers registering to come in for projects.

“We’re a small business at the Oceanfront. We need people coming in to do our projects,” she said.

So, Herndon says they’re trying new methods to keep business afloat. They’re marketing discounted gift cards and taking an idea from local restaurants that are now switching to to-go and delivery options only.

“Well, people are stuck at home. They still want to create. All these kids are missing art class and that creative time for kids,” she said about now selling to-go DIY kits.

Herndon says customers can choose from a number of different projects online. The business provides all the supplies needed and has designated hours on Friday and Saturday, where people can pick them up behind the store.

The business says they’re trying to do all they can to accommodate during a time where no one’s sure what’s going to happen next.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. There’s not really a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone yet. If it’s a couple of months of us not being in here, we have to adjust our plan. If this goes well, we could do another series, other little projects. We have little board games. It’s just adjusting that business model,” she said.

And across town, another small business is also trying to adjust their business model as well.

J&K Style Grill has been open for five years. The restaurant also runs a food truck, which would normally be preparing for the spring season.

10 On Your Side spoke with co-owner LaTonya Dooley over the phone.

She told us all of the events they planned to serve at are closed, as well as local breweries where many food trucks typically set up shop.

“It’s very hard to even find a place for the food trucks to go so the owners can make money,” she said.

Dooley says while they have their restaurant where they can still earn revenue, many other food truck owners do not.

Since large public events have been canceled, they’re searching for neighborhoods where they could possibly serve families.

“We are reaching out to the area neighborhoods seeing if people want to come outside to get their food so they don’t have to travel far,” she said.

But Dooley says they’ve had no luck.

Nearly half of their revenue comes from the food truck and she’s worried that many of them will still have to pay taxes.

“Meal tax, sales tax, we still have to pay that but there’s no revenue coming in,” she said.

So, Dooley is asking the public to help out small businesses for as long as they can.

“If they support us, we can make it through this,” she said.

J&K Style Grill is currently serving to go and delivery options at their restaurant. Their address is 6557 College Park Square #29 in Virginia Beach. Their phone number is 757-965-4783.

AR Workshop does not have set hours but you can register to attend a workshop. They are limiting group numbers to six people. If you would like to learn more information or to order a to go DIY kit, click here for their website . Their phone number is 757-304-3112.

