Small businesses can benefit from new round of PPP loans

FILE – In this May 6, 2020 file photo, a woman walks past a closed barber shop in Cleveland. Small businesses are in limbo again as the coronavirus outbreak rages and the government’s $659 billion relief program draws to a close. Companies still struggling with sharply reduced revenue are wondering if Congress will give them a second chance at the Paycheck Protection Program, which ends Friday, Aug. 7, after giving out 5.1 million loans worth $523 billion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WAVY) — A program rooted in the early days of the pandemic that helped thousands of Virginia businesses is gearing up for a new round of funding.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides money to small businesses in the form of a forgivable loan. Its second round of funding, approved by Congress and expected to roll out later this month, will include $285 billion in aid from the Small Business Administration.

Atlantic Union Bank made more than 1,500 loans in Hampton Roads in the first round of the PPP, worth nearly $200 million.

CEO John Asbury says demand has only increased since then.

“We think that we are likely in for a very tough winter until the vaccine is more widely available, and we expect that there’s gonna be pretty heavy demand for this program,” Asbury said in a Monday morning interview.

During this second round of forgivable loans for small businesses, our tourism industry should get more help than before.

“Hospitality, restaurant, and food service for example, [will be] allowed to borrow up to three and a half months of your payroll, a month more than before,” Asbury said.

Bill Gresham, owner of E.T. Gresham, a general contractor and steel fabricator in Norfolk, was a local small business that benefitted from PPP money last year.

“We were hesitant at first because we didn’t think [the economic downturn] would last. But then jobs kept getting delayed. The money kept us from laying anyone off,” Gresham said. He employs about 65 workers and received “slightly more than a million dollars,” all of which was forgiven as qualifying expenses.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach was another PPP recipient in 2020.

“It was an incredibly important lifeline,” said Executive Director Gary Ryan. MOCA has 14 full-time employees and borrowed about $250,000, and Ryan hopes that the vast majority, if not all, of the funds will be forgiven.

Even if you were approved for a loan in PPP round one, you can still qualify for money in the second round.

“If you can show that in any quarter of 2020 you had a 25% drop in revenue as compared with the same quarter of 2019,” Asbury said. “You have to show you were heavily impacted.”

Companies with fewer than 300 employees can borrow money for payroll, overhead and utilities. Qualifying expenses are expanded this time to include the cost of facility modifications and personal protective equipment.



Lenders expect the application process this time will be much simpler.

“We believe that it will be a one-page form,” said Alison Holt-Fuller, head of product and enterprise first line risk management for Atlantic Union. “We’re still waiting to see what that form looks like and what the borrower and lender obligations will be, but we’re definitely hoping that this will make it a lot more streamlined than what it was before.”

The deadline to apply is March 31. Small businesses are advised they will need to set up a business checking account with their bank if they don’t already have one. All PPP money is disbursed through banks.