PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Unleash the Champion, or UTC, Retreat announced a new partnership with Sentara Health on Friday, Aug. 11.

This partnership will award 10 entrepreneur scholarships to local women in business to attend The Unleash the Champion Retreat.

Partnering with Sentara Healthcare, the UTC is working to increase health equity and access to marginalized women.

“Sentara is committed to advancing health equity, and ensuring that all members of our

communities have access to the resources they need to live their healthiest and most fulfilling

lives,” said Sherry Norquist, executive director of Sentara Cares. “By addressing social determinants of health and improving access to high-quality healthcare, Sentara is improving health every day.”

The winners will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 19 during the Unleash the Champion

Experience. Scholarship winners will receive retreat access, and a 9-month membership in the UTC Leadership Academy to include personal, business and therapeutic services.