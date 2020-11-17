Sentara announces plan to build replacement for 60-year-old Elizabeth City hospital

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Leaders with Sentara Healthcare and Pasquotank County announced their plan for Sentara to build a replacement hospital for the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

In a news release Monday, Sentara said they will be applying to the North Carolina Department of Health for a Certificate of Need (CON) to build the hospital on land Sentara already owns in the city.

The new hospital, to be owned by Sentara, will be built on a 135-acre site which is bordered by Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.

“We are positioning this new campus as a regional destination for inpatient and outpatient services,” says Dr. Phillip Jackson, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. “The location will be along the rapidly growing Halstead Boulevard Extended corridor and ease access to state-of-the-art healthcare services for patients”

Leaders say the new hospital will have two medical office buildings housing a radiation oncology and cancer care center and other outpatient services. Additionally, Sentara plans to lease three acres of the land to the county for Pasquotank-Camden EMS for a new headquarters.

As part of the lease settlement, Sentara says they will place $38 million in an escrow account for five years until the new hospital is open and operating. The agreement includes a provision to revert to the original lease arrangement on the old hospital if the state were to deny Sentara a CON or the hospital was not built for any other reason.

After the move to the new hospital and completion of the settlement, the county will retain ownership of the current hospital site on North Road Street.

The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners will consider options for redevelopment of the existing hospital site which could include a public/private partnership to spur development along the Road Street Corridor.

“The existing hospital site will present an excellent redevelopment opportunity for the location of a mixed-use, waterfront development,” says Sparty Hammett, county manager of Pasquotank County.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.