Sens. Warner and Kaine urge funding to support local journalism amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined colleagues in a letter calling for funding to support local journalism and media to be included in any future COVID-19 relief packages.

The letter was addressed to Senate leadership and the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The senators warn that the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes impacts advertising funds and profits, could destroy regional and local news outlets. This is happening even as communities have become increasingly reliant on their news reporting during the public health crisis.

News outlets throughout the country have reduced or stopped the production of print editions.

Some Virginia newspapers have implemented pay staff cuts and furloughed staff to deal with the financial impact of the spread of the coronavirus.

“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical,” wrote the senators.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the extraordinary value of local news outlets, which have seen huge jumps in traffic since the beginning of March. Local news stories are now among the most viewed stories in the country – even as local media fight to survive the pandemic. Without funding from the next stimulus package, we may lose one of the most important sources of information we have to navigate through this crisis,” said Lisa Macpherson, Senior Policy Fellow at Public Knowledge.

To view the full letter calling for funding to support local journalism and media click here.

