Schewel Furniture Co. is now Schewels Home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia-based Schewel Furniture Company, which has been around since 1897, just announced a big change.

The company is rebranding and will now be Schewels Home.

It’s more than a name change. The company says it is expanding its 0% interest financing, offering lower prices and will be remodeling its stores in Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Charlottesville.

“We feel like the time is right to update our image,” said Matt Schewel, director of store operations.

Schewels is a family owned furniture company with 50 stores, that also sells appliances, electronics and lawn and garden equipment.

Schewels Home has several locations in the Hampton Roads area, in Suffolk, Franklin, Emporia and Ahoskie, N.C.