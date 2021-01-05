Pharrell, Oceanfront developer Bruce Thompson among those competing for Military Circle Mall redevelopment in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has selected four groups to submit their plans to redevelop the Military Circle Mall property.
Those four groups include various entertainment, construction, concert producer companies — including music artist Pharrell, Oceanfront Cavalier Marriott developer Bruce Thompson, the Garcia Companies, S.B. Ballard Construction, Live Nation and more.
The announcement from Norfolk came on Tuesday.
In November, the city’s Economic Development Authority issued a request for qualifications for the mall’s redevelopment. The city had purchased the former DoubleTree hotel on the property, which allowed it to “reposition” the entire mall property.
The RFQ process was the first part of a two-phase selection process for a redeveloper. Through the RFQ, the city would be able to pre-qualify groups for the project.
The city hopes the development will create a “mixed-use community” and “walkable neighborhood.”
However, the presence of at least one concert operator and music artist Pharrell on the list indicate the redevelopment could involve entertainment opportunities as well.
“The City has been aggressive in pursuing the redevelopment of this corridor in a way that will benefit the entire Hampton Roads region. The location provides direct access the entire Southside and we are excited to continue to move forward with this redevelopment project,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander in a prepared statement in a city news release.
Here are the four individual groups:
- The Crossroads Partnership
- SB Ballard Construction Company
- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners
- E Smith Family of Companies
- Greenberg Gibbons Commercial
- ASM Global
- OTM Development
- Clark Nexsen
- Sasaki Associates
- AECOM
- Walter P Moore
- Norfolk MC Associates
- Norfolk MC Associates
- Gold Key|PHR
- The Miller Group
- EDSA (Design)
- The Franklin Johnston Grou
- Norfolk Next
- Bonaventure
- BBRM Norfolk Partners, LLC
- The Garcia Companies
- Timmons Group
- Hanbury
- LORAX Design Group
- Hammes Healthcare
- NVR, Inc (Ryan Homes)
- Coastal Hospitality Associates LLC
- Shamin Hotels
- SCI Architects
- Civil & Building North America Inc.
- Spectra
- The Miles Agency
- Wellness Circle, LLC
- Pharrell Williams
- Harlo Capital / Westdale Real Estate
- Armada Hoffler Properties
- Venture Realty Group
- Adjaye Associates
- Gensler
- Rockwell Group
- Raymond Jungles, Inc.
- Kimley-Horn
- Oak View Group
- Live Nation
- Pacific Retail
- Piper Sandler
- Yellow
