Pharrell hosts ‘Elephant in the Room’ forum to discuss future of Virginia Beach, Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future of Virginia Beach and Norfolk was in the spotlight Thursday night during a forum hosted by music artist Pharrell Williams.

Williams hosted the forum with corporate leaders from Virginia and the “national stage” starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Norfolk State University. The event was scheduled to run through 9 p.m.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, said he wants leaders of financial institutions to communicate what would make them invest in the Hampton Roads region. The goal is to figure out ways to realize the full potential of Virginia Beach and Norfolk, according to a news release about the event.

The outside venue was packed with attendees, including Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and other leaders from both cities.

Williams was expected to take part in each panel as a co-moderator with Virginia Beach native Ryan Shadrick-Wilson, the founder of Boardwalk Collective and senior advisor to the Center for Public Health at the Milken Institute.

The news release continued: “Panelists will address what the “Elephant in the Room,” means to them as they engage with the audience to educate, unify, build and inspire.”

.@Pharrell says he wants leaders of financial institutions to communicate “what” would make them invest in the 757 @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Qo0NRYuotU — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) October 28, 2021

Panelists were expected to focus on three different themes: “Who We’ve Been,” “Who We Are Now,” and “Who We’ll Become.”

The forum started off with a discussion on both cities’ past with racist policies.

Here are details on each panel section:

“Who We’ve Been”: Looking at the cities’ “unexpected origins through decades of expansion, resilience and how this growth was not always an opportunity for all.”

“Who We Are Now”: Highlighting “panelists who are currently investing in communities around the country” and discussing the “impact of those investments.”

“Who We’ll Become”: Panelists share what attracts them to cities as an HQ or an outpost.

Panel speakers included:

Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU

Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra and Real Estate Developer

Deirdre Love, Executive Director of Teens with a Purpose

Drew Ungvarsky, CEO Grow Assembly in Norfolk

Eric Claville, Public Policy Expert at NSU

Glenn Carrington, Dean of Business School at NSU

John Martin, CEO of SIR Research

Nat Zilkha, Partner, KKR

Shai Zelering, Managing Director at Brookfield and Real Estate Developer

Shu Nyatta, Softbank Opportunity Fund

The forum comes just weeks after Williams said the city is run by a “toxic energy” and hasn’t valued his proposed solutions. That same day, it became clear Williams’ hugely successful Something in the Water festival wouldn’t return to Virginia Beach in 2022 — and possibly never again.

Two other big events have also recently left Virginia Beach: The Rock-N-Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon and the Patriotic Festival. All three major events have cited different reasons for leaving the Resort City.

