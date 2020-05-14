Patrick Henry Mall plans to reopen Friday with extra cleaning procedures in place

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News plans to reopen this Friday following Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to begin reopening parts of Virginia in phases.

Patrick Henry Mall’s managing company Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust says its emphasizing a “thoughtful reopening”: meaning establishing a rigorous cleaning schedule and limiting access to the mall.

PREIT announced in a news release Wednesday that all common area furniture will be removed from the mall. Play areas will be closed and food court seating will be eliminated.

Crews will be cleaning and sanitizing on a schedule that includes high-touch surfaces. Housekeeping, maintenance and security staff will all wear face masks and gloves while working in the mall.

While the mall has been closed, it has been thoroughly cleaned using disinfectant recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mall has also given recommendations for shoppers and mall tenants, which can be read here.

In addition, PREIT has created a job portal for its properties to help job-seekers and tenants alike.

There are parking stalls for online pickup orders for customers that still wish to shop from a distance.

