ODU President John R. Broderick named among top 500 leaders in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University President John R. Broderick was among 500 others named in Virginia Businesses first “power list” of influential executives in the Commonwealth.
The magazine says they gathered the list based on contacts in regional business circles and hundreds of interviews.
Since his appointment in 2008, ODU officials say they have been awarded the second-largest percentage of degrees in STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, math, and healthcare) among Virginia’s doctoral institutions; received more than $1 billion in new and committed resources; and been recognized in the top 15 nationally for retaining and graduating African American students.
President Broderick is the University’s longest-serving president but plans to retire in the summer of 2021.
“VIRGINIA 500: The 2020 Power List” will be mailed statewide in the September issue of Virginia Business.
