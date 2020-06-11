ODU Officials: Nearly no increase in performance of Virginia hotel industry

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University released its interpretation of a study from a global data firm showing a decline in hotel revenues for every major market in Virginia, compared to data seen during this time in 2019.

Newly released data from STR, a global firm that provides insights into the hospitality industry, shows hotel revenues decreased by 68%, and rooms sold declined by 50% in Virginia for the week of May 31 to June 6.

The company says the average daily rate for a hotel room actually dropped 35%.

STR released details for each Virginia market’s decline compared to the same week in 2019:

82% in the Virginia portion of the Washington, D.C., market

73% in the Charlottesville market

56% in the Hampton Roads market

During the week of May 24 to May 30, revenues fell by: 79% in the Virginia portion of the Washington, D.C. market 73% in the Charlottesville market 58% in the Hampton Roads market



According to the study, Chesapeake/Suffolk and Newport News/Hampton submarkets have continued to do better than others in Hampton Roads. They believe this is due to hotels mainly being booked by business travelers.

However, in these two markets, researchers say prices for a one night stay still declined by 21% and 33%, respectively.

“We did not see as much improvement in room revenues or in rooms sold this week as we have seen for the last four weeks. However, we expect a continued slow rebound as the nation and the Commonwealth largely reopens from COVID-19. It will take time for business and leisure travelers to fill rooms again.” Professor Vinod Agarwal | Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center

