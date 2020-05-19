Oceanfront businesses prepare for busy weekend with beaches back open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Beaches in Virginia Beach are reopening just in time for Memorial Day weekend. It does come with restrictions, but opening at all means cash flowing for some places that depend on the tourist season to stay afloat.

The governor has just given the green light to reopen the Oceanfront beaches this weekend, which is good news for Michael Mauch, who owns a restaurant, Harvest, right off Atlantic Avenue.

“It’s something that we really needed and wanted so it’s definitely a welcomed sight,” he said.

The reopening doesn’t come without restrictions. Group sports, loud music or umbrellas are not allowed, but Mauch is confident everything will be fine.

“If they come to our beach, we have some of the widest beaches on the East Coast, so I think it is going to be very easy to social distance,” he said.

A few blocks inland, there is a little more concern.

Beach Bully owner Morgan Phipps has been dealing with construction on the corner of her business for more than a year on top of dealing with a pandemic.

So, any relief to bring more business is promising.

“We are super excited for the beaches to open. We are definitely a little nervous, but we are excited that people are going to be able to come down to the Oceanfront and kinda be able to start experiencing all the restaurants being open,” she said.

But yes, she says she nervous, too.

“We just want to make sure those people know how vigilantly our city has been working to keep everybody safe and to move forward and we want everybody to be on board with that. Because going backwards would be so detrimental, to lose an entire summer and have to restart in fall over again with what we’ve already had to do with the pandemic,” said Phipps.

She believes it’s a sensitive time for everyone.

“We are kind of expecting for it to at least rise a little bit again. We are just hoping people are cautious of everything, although we do want people to utilize our beautiful beaches and [eat] at the restaurants, we do just want them to be careful,” she said.

Back near the water, Mauch has faith people will make the right decisions.

“I think people will be responsible. I think people are responsible enough to make good decisions and I think that is what they’ll do,” he said.

Mauch says if this is successful, he hopes the governor will consider moving things forward even more.

“It’d be nice to have at least 50 percent occupancy inside if not more. I know all restaurants are ready willing and able to accommodate,” he said.

