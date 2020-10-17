NorVA temporarily reopens to give ticket refunds

(Photo courtesy: NorVA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The impacts of the coronavirus on what once were considered ordinary events are far-reaching, from canceled events, to virtual learning, to slimmed-down family gatherings and more.

The NorVA venue in Downtown Norfolk is temporarily reopening its box office to give refunds for those who purchased tickets for canceled events.

It will be open Friday, Oct. 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Those who come for their refunds will need to have their tickets in-hand.

Masks and social distancing will also be required.

