NorVa celebrates Cyber Monday with 2-for-1 ticket deal

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: NorVa)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The NorVa in Norfolk is running a two-for-one deal on tickets for Cyber Monday.

The NorVa, which is located at 317 Monticello Avenue in downtown, will run the promotion from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, the venue announced in a news release.

Every concert currently on sale will participate in the two-for-one deal.

Tickets will be a part of the deal while supplies last. Tickets cannot be bought for shows that a sold out. The deal is not available for VIP tickets, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.

The deal is only accessible online at thenorva.com and AXS.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories