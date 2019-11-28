NorVa celebrates Cyber Monday with 2-for-1 ticket deal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The NorVa in Norfolk is running a two-for-one deal on tickets for Cyber Monday.

The NorVa, which is located at 317 Monticello Avenue in downtown, will run the promotion from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, the venue announced in a news release.

Every concert currently on sale will participate in the two-for-one deal.

Tickets will be a part of the deal while supplies last. Tickets cannot be bought for shows that a sold out. The deal is not available for VIP tickets, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.

The deal is only accessible online at thenorva.com and AXS.com.