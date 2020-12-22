Northam secures temporary changes to protect businesses from increasing cost of unemployment insurance amid pandemic

FILE – In this May 6, 2020 file photo, a woman walks past a closed barber shop in Cleveland. Small businesses are in limbo again as the coronavirus outbreak rages and the government’s $659 billion relief program draws to a close. Companies still struggling with sharply reduced revenue are wondering if Congress will give them a second chance at the Paycheck Protection Program, which ends Friday, Aug. 7, after giving out 5.1 million loans worth $523 billion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced temporary changes to the Commonwealth’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program that will support Virginia workers and businesses whose livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



Executive Order Seventy-Four requires the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to mitigate a potential rise in the UI experience rating tax for businesses by holding them harmless for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic.



The temporary change will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.



The Governor is also directing the VEC to begin automatically distributing UI benefits to unemployed Virginians who have been held in the agency’s determination process.



These actions come as Virginia’s unemployment system has been severely strained throughout 2020.



Approximately 1.4 million people have filed for unemployment benefits this year, more than 10 times the number of claims that were filed in 2019, which his has left the Unemployment Insurance Trust depleted.



Northam signed the special session budget that included $210 million to backfill the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is currently borrowing federal dollars to pay out benefits.



In addition, to improve customer service, the budget proposal includes nearly $15 million to support technology upgrades and additional customer service staff at the VEC.



UI Employer Tax Rates for 2021 are assigned by the previous calendar year from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Employers receive a Base Tax Rate, dependent on their particular account history and circumstances. In recalculating the tax rate for 2021, Executive Order Seventy-Four requires that the VEC not penalize businesses for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic from April through June 2020.



This will prevent Virginia’s struggling businesses from having to devote critical resources to higher state payroll taxes.



Northam also directed the VEC to immediately begin distributing benefit payments to UI applicants whose claims have been delayed in the determination process. The VEC will continue to adjudicate claims for eligibility.



If deemed ineligible, applicants will be required to return the funds pursuant to state and federal law.

The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Four is available here.