Northam announces $1 million in grants to help Virginia’s oyster industry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday $1 million in grants from the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund (PHCRF) to help Virginia’s oyster industry.

He says the grants will be used to make upgrades to the Menchville Marina in Newport News, revitalize the vacant Willis Building in Norfolk, and redevelop the abandoned 51-acre Lovett Point property in Portsmouth for industrial use.

“With these three projects, we are making important investments that will help ensure our global economy continues to flow through Hampton Roads,” Northam said in a prepared statement in a news release Tuesday. “Transforming poorly functioning and unused structures not only promotes job growth and new opportunities, it will also improve the quality of life for all those who visit, live, and work in these communities.”

The General Assembly allocated $1 million in PHCRF grants for 2021 to assist with removing, renovating or modernizing port-related buildings and facilities in Virginia’s five-port host communities.

“The PHCRF grants will add great value to community development efforts and create jobs in Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Currently, these sites are a deterrent to economic development in the surrounding port host areas and regions, and now they will be part of the attraction efforts.”

Menchville Marina in Newport News will receive $250,000 for its second phase of improvements. It’s the primary facility serving watermen working the James River and one of the largest oyster landing sites in Virginia. The project will bring the docks up to current code standards, build permanent restroom facilities, and will include the installation of approximately 380 feet of riprap to stabilize the shoreline.

Phase two of the marina’s improvements will include:

Installation of three floating dock systems to increase mooring options and improve functionality for the watermen

New pilings

Commercial grade floating docks

Associated gangways being installed

Old docks, debris, and pilings being removed

Willis Building in Norfolk will receive $250,000 from the state to redevelop the vacant Willis Building, a 32-year-old, 57,792-square-foot building on Church Street that was purchased by the Norfolk Economic Development Authority (EDA) in 2019.

The EDA is currently reviewing development proposals, which include the renovation of the building for retail and office space, potentially for the City of Norfolk’s Department of Human Services, as well as for affordable housing.

Lastly, Lovett Point in Portsmouth will receive a total of $500,000 to redevelop the 51-acre Lovett Point site, which includes the decommissioned BASF Chemical plant, for port-related industrial uses.

The site is owned by Thomas Industrial LLC (TI), in partnership with its parent company, Marathon Development Group (MDG). These two groups will work to restore the site.

Restroation efforts include:

Asbestos abatement

Demolition and removal of all existing buildings and foundations

Site preparation to allow for marketing and the redevelopment of the property

