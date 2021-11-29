Norfolk Southern opens state-of-the-art headquarters in Atlanta

FILE- In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, a worker sweeps a sidewalk outside the construction site for the new corporate headquarters of Norfolk Southern Railway, in Atlanta. Norfolk Southern’s third-quarter profit fell more than 13% as the railroad delivered fewer shipments and the results were weighed down by a one-time charge. The railroad said Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, that it earned $569 million, or $2.22 per share. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (WAVY) – Norfolk Southern opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Atlanta this month, nearly three years after announcing the move from Norfolk.

During a 2018 news conference, the company said the process of moving its headquarters to Atlanta would take several years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Midtown building on November 10, 2021.

“There are many reasons we are proud to call Atlanta home. The city is diverse and culturally rich, with amenities that will ensure our employees and their families thrive. We are committed that Norfolk Southern and its people will be more than just residents of Atlanta – we plan to be engaged community partners, committed to the future of our new home,” said Jim Squires, chairman, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk & Western merged with Southern Railway in 1982 and formed Norfolk Southern. Since then, the headquarters were located in Norfolk, while the company’s operations and technology leadership was located in Atlanta.

“Our new building brings us together in a central location, which was designed to boost collaboration and innovation,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Annie Adams.

Norfolk Southern has 19,000 employees, including 3,000 at the new headquarters. The company called the 750,000-square-foot building “a nexus of talent and innovation.” Built to LEED version 4 specifications, it aims to be one of the first LEED Gold certified office buildings in all of Georgia.

According to Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Norfolk Southern will continue to have some corporate obligations here until 2026.